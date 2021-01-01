Innovations Lighting 201C Large Cone Large Cone 8" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 201C Large Cone Large Cone 8" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 120" cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 131-1/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 2.75 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 7-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased