Innovations Lighting 201C Chatham Chatham 6" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension Polished Nickel / Clear Fluted Indoor Lighting Pendants

Innovations Lighting 201C Chatham Chatham 6" Wide Mini Pendant - Cord Suspension FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 120" cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Minimum Height: 15-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 133-1/4"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 6"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel / Clear Fluted