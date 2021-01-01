From dry creek vineyard
Dry Creek Vineyard 2018 Heritage Zinfandel - Red Wine
Red Wine by Dry Creek Vineyard from Sonoma County, California. The 2018 Heritage Vines Zinfandel is delicious and beautifully balanced. This vintage presents enticing aromatics of boysenberry, cranberry, and plum with hints of coriander, cardamom, and dark chocolate. On the palate, brambly flavors of blackberry and black cherry come forward. The wine is complex, with bright acidity complimented by deeper notes of cumin, black pepper, and white pepper. The tannins are silky and smooth to lend a round, rich mouthfeel. From start to finish, this remarkable wine offers refreshing acidity paired with excellent structure.