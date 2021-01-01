Lagar de Cervera 2018 Albarino Rias Baixas - White Wine

White Wine by Lagar de Cervera from Rias Baixas, Spain. Yellow with green hues; clean and bright. Ample, forthright nose, highlighted by the typical varietal aromas of the Albariño (ripe apples and pears, stone fruit, particularly apricots) and a remarkable citrus background. Lively, fresh and structured in the mouth, with well-integrated acidity. Very persistent aftertaste, where hints of exotic fruit (lychees) make their appearance. Perfect to enjoy with any appetizer. It is the ideal companion to seafood and fish, as well as salads, fish rice dishes, fowl, and fresh cheese. Ideal in combination with Asian dishes, for example, with sushi or sashimi.