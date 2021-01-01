Mending Wall 2017 Tournahu Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Wine

Red Wine by Mending Wall from Napa Valley, California. The 2017 Mending Wall Tournahu Cabernet Sauvignon takes everything we loved about the 2016 and amplifies it. The mid palate has wonderful depth and power, while the ripe, fine tannin's provide structure and length without being obvious or drying. The 2017 is cut from the same cloth as the 2016 and offers a full-bodied, rich, smoky, meaty edge as well as lots of herbal, tobacco, and walnut nuances. Accessible now with a few hours in the in decanter, this wine has composition to age gracefully for at least a decade or more.