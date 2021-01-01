Ancien Wines 2017 Sangiacomo Vineyard Pinot Gris - Pinot Gris/Grigio White Wine

White Wine by Ancien Wines from Carneros, California. Delightful aromatics are enhanced by a refreshingly mineral mouthfeel and lingering finish. A melange of Asian pear and summer nectarine greet the nose, followed by subtler notes of fragrant white flowers, fresh Granny Smith apples, and tangerine zest. On the palate, citrus-kissed stone fruit complements star fruit and green apple leading to a lingering finish of peach and grapefruit. Pair this with grilled meats, seafood, pastas with olive oil or cream sauces, Asian cuisine. the combination of its rich mid-palate, smooth tannins, and acidic structure make this wine unusually versatile at the table.