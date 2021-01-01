Elk Lighting 20160/12L-LED Fabric Cylinders 12 Light 43" Wide LED Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Brown Fabric Shades Satin Nickel Indoor

Elk Lighting 20160/12L-LED Fabric Cylinders 12 Light 43" Wide LED Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Brown Fabric Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and fabricComes with brown fabric shadesIncludes (12) 10 watt Medium (E26) LED bulbs Cord mounted designCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 36.0"Width: 43.0"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 114 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 9,600 Satin Nickel