Tamber Bey 2016 Mello Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc - White Wine

White Wine by Tamber Bey from Napa Valley, California. The Mello Vineyard sits on the Yountville Crossroad, just northeast of downtown Yountville and not far from Tamber Bey's Deux Chevaux Vineyard. Mello Vineyard was originally planted with Pinot Noir (in 1990), and was then T-budded with Sauvignon Blanc in 2004. Typical of the valley floor, the soil is a combination of sand and loam, which is well suited for the varietal. The vineyard benefits from the cooling influence of the bay in the morning and night, as well as the warmer afternoon temperatures coming down from the north. These conditions create an optimal growing environment for Sauvignon Blanc.