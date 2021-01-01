From vinum cellars
Vinum Cellars 2016 White Elephant - White Wine
Advertisement
White Wine by Vinum Cellars from California. Medium straw color which is evidence of its careful French oak barrel fermentation. The aromas display tropical top notes from the Clarksburg Chenin Blanc such as mango and lychee, but then is backed by apricot and clove courtesy of the Paso Robles Viognier. The palate has a slight toasted oak note and then becomes slightly creamy while opening up with its ample acidity (again from the Clarksburg Chenin Blanc), but then shows the pear grit and pure minerality from the Paso Robles Roussanne. This complex blend was crafted to deliver a world class, food friendly wine and a new world tribute to the Loire Valley. California doesn't share the same terroir, but the non-traditional varietals we combine with the Chenin Blanc reminds us of the best of Vouvray. The wine has a long and elegant finish and is ideal with fresh oysters on the half shell and pairs well with fresh cracked crab or crab cakes, grilled fish, sea scallops or chicken korma, a mildly spicy almond chicken curry (Indian), and goes nicely with grilled wild Salmon with sweet potatoes and baked organic asparagus. Blend: 58% Chenin Blanc, 32% Viognier and 10% Roussanne. Vegan