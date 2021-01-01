From terani couture
Terani Couture - 2012P1411 Beaded Appliqued Illusion A-Line Gown
Show off your feminine beauty in this gorgeous Terani Couture 2012P1411 evening dress. Beaded appliques design the fitted bodice framed with an illusion bateau neckline and cap sleeves over a distinct plunging sweetheart lining. Fabulous pleats cascade the a-line skirt as it falls to full length edged with horsehair hemline. The open back adds allure to the whole ensemble secured with a center zipper closure. Walk in a defined sophistication and beauty wearing this Terani Couture piece. Collection: Prom Style: terani_2012P1411 Details: Sheer Neckline and Cap Sleeves Plunging Sweetheart Lining Pleated Skirt Beaded and Appliques Full Length Open Back Back Zipper Closure Horsehair Hemline Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.