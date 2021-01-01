From terani couture
Terani Couture - 2011P1085 Strappy Halter Evening Gown
Look immaculately gorgeous in this sexy evening gown by Terani Couture 2011P1085. A halter neckline crowns this form-fitting dress with princess seams to contour your figure fabulously complemented with a strappy open back. The skirt parades a sheath silhouette that cascades to the floor completed with a sweep train. This Terani Couture dress is ideal for red-carpet occasions. Collection: Prom Style: terani_2011P1085 Details: Fitted Sleeveless Princess Seams Floor Length Strappy Open Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.