Terani Couture - 2011M2457 Illusion Cutout Long Sleeve Mermaid Gown
Look like a timeless beauty in this mesmerizing Terani Couture 2011M2457 creation. Embellished with stunning beaded panels along the shoulders this beauty shows a bateau neckline and framed with long sleeves. Ornamented with beadwork on illusion back a flimsy band accents the waist as the mermaid skirt cascades to the floor with a train. Emanate such an elegant flair in this Terani Couture masterpiece. Model is wearing the Blush color. Find more mother of the bride dresses . Collection: Mother of Bride Style: terani_2011M2457 Details: Sculpted Seams Flimsy Beaded Waist Long Sleeves Ornate Shoulder Panels Sheer Full Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.