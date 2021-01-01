From kenroy home
Kenroy Home 20111BS Propel 1 Light Floor Lamp Brushed Steel Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Kenroy Home 20111BS Propel 1 Light Floor Lamp Single Light Floor Lamp from the Propel Collection The adjustable height and simple white shade of Propel makes it one of our most versatile offerings, perfect for almost any room.Features:Drum white fabric shadeDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwards1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 68"Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 17Product Weight: 10 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Brushed Steel