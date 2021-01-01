Hudson Valley Lighting 2009 Knowles 9 Light 30" Wide LED Chandelier Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Hudson Valley Lighting 2009 Knowles 9 Light 30" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass elliptical shades(9) 4 watt G9 LED bulbs included Includes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 16"Maximum Hanging Height: 66"Width: 29-3/4"Depth: 29-3/4"Product Weight: 27 lbsShade Height: 5"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 36 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 300Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIBulbs Included: Yes Old Bronze