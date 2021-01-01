From faustino
Faustino 2006 I Gran Reserva - Tempranillo Red Wine
Red Wine by Faustino from Rioja, Spain. Clean and bright with a medium deep color. Elegant cherry red developing to maroon. The nose is intense and complex. Well-integrated aromas ripe fruits and cedar (cigar box), spicy notes like clove and cinnamon. Slight toasted and cocoa touch. The palate is elegant, homogeneous and structured. Fine and silky. Round tannins. There is a long finish, it is intense and pleasant. Integrated notes of ripe fruits and wood. Pairs well with any kind of meat and mushroom rice. Some tasty or oily fish such as tuna or cod. Medium-aged cheeses such as emmental or gruyere. Blend: 86% Tempranillo, 9% Graciano, 5% Mazuelo