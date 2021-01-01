Amarra - 20027 Rhinestone Studded Halter Dress

Express a whole new level of sophistication in this Amarra 20027 creation. Festooned with rhinestones on a fitted silhouette this dress reveals a plunging halter neckline with a sheer inset. The back is rendered with a lace up design. The skirt creates a mermaid silhouette that falls into a train. Look like a million bucks in this Amarra masterpiece. Model is wearing the Electric Lilac color. Style: amar_20027 Fabric: Shimmer Jersey Details: Rhinestones Illusion Inset Lace Up Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.