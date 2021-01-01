Elk Lighting 20001/6 Galaxy 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Satin Nickel / Red Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 20001/6 Galaxy 6 Light 33" Wide Multi Light Pendant with H-Bar Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternMade of metal and glassIncludes hand blown glass shadesRequires (6) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 33.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 15.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Linear Satin Nickel / Red