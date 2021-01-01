Elk Lighting 20000/6RC Seashore 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting

Elk Lighting 20000/6RC Seashore 6 Light 30" Wide Multi Light Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternMade of metal and glassIncludes hand blown glass shadesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9.0"Width: 30.0"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 26.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel