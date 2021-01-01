From z-lite
Z-Lite 200-3BRZ-AWL14 Riviera 3 Light Chandelier with White Linen Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 200-3BRZ-AWL14 Riviera 3 Light Chandelier with White Linen Glass Shade Elegant and traditional best describes this beautiful three light fixture. Finished in oil rubbed bronze and paired with angle white linen glass shades, this three light fixture would be equally at home in the game room, or anywhere else in the house needing a touch of timeless charm. 72 inches of chain per side is included to ensure a perfect hanging height.Features:White Linen Glass Shade72" of Chain Included120" of Cord IncludedSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 72"Chandelier Type: Billiard, LinearCord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 15" Width: 57"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Tiers: 1Product Weight: 18 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassUL Listed: Yes Bronze