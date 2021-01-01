Z-Lite 200-3-SMB Riviera 3 Light Island/Billiard Chandelier with Stepped Matte Black Metal Shade Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Z-Lite 200-3-SMB Riviera 3 Light Island/Billiard Chandelier with Stepped Matte Black Metal Shade Elegant and traditional best describes this beautiful three light fixture. Paired with Stepped Matte Black Metal shades, this three light fixture would be equally at home in the game room, or anywhere else in the house needing a touch of timeless charm.Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionCUL rated for dry locationsRequires (3) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (not included)Dimensions:Height: 13.25" Depth: 15.75" Width: 58.75"Product Weight: 12.95 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Total Max Wattage: 450Watts Per Bulb: 150 Antique Silver