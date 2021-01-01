Home Basics 20 Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Silver (1, Danbury)

Clean lines and the simple shape of this flatware set pairs beautifully to an informal family-style supper outdoors or a fancy holiday dinner in your formal dining room Properly weighted with ergonomic handles that are inviting to the touch Made from premium 18/0 stainless steel, it's built to last after frequent washes and will not rust or discolor 20 Piece stainless steel flatware set includes: 4 dinner forks, 4 salad forks, 4 dinner knives, 4 tablespoons, and 4 teaspoons Dine and service up to 4 people with this stainless steel silverware set, Weight: 1.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp.