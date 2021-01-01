Chef Buddy 20 Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set

This multi size set of 20 PC Glass Bowls by Chef Buddy is a kitchen essential and includes the right size bowl for almost every storage, prep, mixing and serving need! The charming design allows these bowls to double as serving pieces and are stylish enough to take with you to event or a picnic. Each glass bowl is microwave and dishwasher safe and feature convenient plastic lids to seal in freshness. Using glass for food storage provides a safer alternative to traditional plastic storage methods that contain harmful chemicals that can leach into food!