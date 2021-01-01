DABLINE 20 pcs ECO 14 Candle Wicks, 6 Inch Candle Making Wicks, 20 pcs Candle Stickers, Pre-Waxed and Tabbed Cotton & Paper Candle Making Supplies

✅ NO MUSHROOMING: Does your candle making wicks look like a mushroom when burnt? This occurs when your candle wick burns faster than your wax can keep up. Our cotton wicks burn slowly to ensure a straight stand over the life time of your candle! ✅ NO TUNNELING: No more deep melt pool around your wick! Our eco wicks for soy candles are thick enough to create a wide melting pool. A wide melting pool can greatly increase the lifetime of your candle. ✅ SMOKE FREE BURN: A common problem for all candle making lovers is black smoke or soot! This smoke is created when the candle wick is not burning properly. Our candle wicks will give you the cleanest burn! ✅ PRE-WAXED AND PRE-TABBED: To speed up your candle making process, we dip our candle making wicks into melted wax, then cut them into 6 inches, and tab them with 20 mm metallic tabs! ✅ TOXINS FREE: All of our candle wicks for soy wax are toxins free. At Dabline, our candle wicks for candle making are lead and zinc free!