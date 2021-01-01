Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower with 40V 185 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower Vacuum Battery Not Included 24312

G-max 40V Li-Ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard work system--includes one 4 Ah battery and one 2 Ah battery and charger 20-inch cutting deck offers a great balance of maneuverability and cutting capacity making it ideal for mid-sized areas Brushless motor provides your tool with longer run-time, more torque and more power. This leads to less wear and tear, extending the life-time of the tool. 40V G-MAX and 40V lithium-ion batteries are not cross compatible. Variable speed offers up to 185 mph to make clean up of major debris easy and efficient.Mulching Capability: Yes Mulching Ratio: 10:01