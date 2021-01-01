From vintage print gallery

Vintage Print Gallery 20 in. x 24 in. "Calming grays IV" Framed Archival Paper Wall Art

$88.41 on sale
($101.19 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

The first thing that comes to mind while looking at this abstract print is how exciting it is. The gray lines reminiscent of brush strokes give it a calming effect at the same time. The shapes and lines look as if they were created subconsciously, the artist drew whatever they thought of, as a sort of therapy. The abstract art form tends to gravitate to a pure expression of shapes, lines, colors and thematic ambiguity. The muted colors and crisp white background make this artwork suitable for a variety of spaces. The lines are further accentuated with the classic black wooden frame.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com