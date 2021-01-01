From joita
Joita 20-in x 20-in Aqua, Turquoise, Blue, Dark Lime, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOJC5109640A
Do you LOVE hanging out outside? Making your outdoor space comfortable AND beautiful? Well, so do we! There's not a more budget friendly way to make your outdoor area look fresh and inviting then adding an outdoor pillow, placemat, or even 2 or 3! SCHOOLING FISH (aqua) is a delightful conglomeration of various contemporary fish swimming in every direction! Colors consist of bright aqua, turquoise, blue and dark lime on a bright white background. Choose from lumbar (14"x 20"), chair size (18"x 18"), sofa size (20"x 20") or back cushion size (23.5"x 26") - perfect when you want an inexpensive way to replace your back cushions with a little pop! Whichever you choose, it will be resistant to mildew, water, stains, and fading. And don't worry about cleaning - just brush off the loose dirt or gently hose them down.