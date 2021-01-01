From joita
Joita 20-in x 20-in Navy, Blue, Taupe, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOJC4587090A
Do you LOVE hanging out outside? Making your outdoor space comfortable AND beautiful? Well, so do we! There's not a more budget friendly way to make your outdoor area look fresh and inviting then adding an outdoor pillow, placemat, or even 2 or 3! TIDE IS OUT is a bright white pillow with beautiful shells of varying shapes and sizes in navy, blues and taupe. Perfect for your beach house or island get away. Choose from lumbar (14"x 20"), chair size (18"x 18"), sofa size (20"x 20") or back cushion size (23.5"x 26") - perfect when you want an inexpensive way to replace your back cushions with a little pop! Whichever you choose, it will be resistant to mildew, water, stains, and fading. And don't worry about cleaning - just brush off the loose dirt or gently hose them down.