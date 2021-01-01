From bloem
Bloem 20-in W x 16.5-in H Colonnade Dark Earth Brown Plastic Planter | CLN20-43
Capacity: 11 gallons/size: 20 in. top width x 12 in. bottom width x 16.5 in. height. Polished fine wood grain texture with matte finish. Sealed bottom to prevent leakage indoors Optional knock-out drainage holes when used outdoors. Wood and plastic resin composite blend is UV stabilized to resist fading and last for many years. Includes 1 - Bloem Colonnade Wood Resin Planter 20in Dark Earth Brown. Safe for growing fruits, vegetables and herbs (plastic code 2 and 5). Proudly made in the USA. Planter size is Large (25-65 qts).