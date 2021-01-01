Enhance functionality and preserve a stylish image with the Rev-A-Shelf's chrome pullout pantry. The 5700 CR series is available in a plentiful selection of sizes and is designed on the 250 lb. rated slide system for a quiet glide out function. This accessory features micro-adjustment door mounting brackets and top and bottom slide covers for a finished look. The chrome pullout pantries are kit packaged with frame, baskets and door mounting brackets in one carton. Rev-A-Shelf 20-in W x 44-in H 4-Tier Pull Out Metal Soft Close Baskets & Organizers in Chrome | 5743-20-CR-1