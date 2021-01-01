From alpine corporation
Alpine Corporation 20 in. Tall Hanging Christmas Cardinal and Berries Wall Decor
Advertisement
Indulge in the yuletide spirit with Alpine Corporation's 20 in. tall Hanging Christmas Cardinal and Berries Wall Decor. This sign features a group of charming classic Christmas cardinals with berries. This joyful design is versatile and can be used to decorate any indoor or outdoor setting. Alpine Corporation's Hanging Wall Decor measures 11 in. x 1 in. x 20 in. (24 in. with the rope), perfect for your home. Enjoy the Christmas spirit with Alpine Corporation's Hanging Decor.Alpine Corporation is one of America's leading designers, importers, and distributors of superior quality home and garden decor products. Alpine Corporation's award winning in-house design team continuously develops new and innovative "statement pieces" for your home and garden. Your outdoor living spaces will be the envy of the neighborhood with our wide assortment of fresh, fashionable and contemporary products, from beautifully crafted solar garden stakes featuring patented motion and fiber optic lighting technology to gorgeous glass and glow-in-the-dark bird baths and feeders.