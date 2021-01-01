From ore international
ORE International 20 in. Crystal Adelaine Round Stacked Cube Orbs Table Lamp
Advertisement
Celebrate modern artistic expressionism with this Adelaine crystal accent table lamp featuring eye-catching crystal round cube accents. Expertly arranged zig zag-inspired imported crystal orbs accents allow this contemporary table lamp to provide stunning accent lighting. Illuminate any room in your home with this luxurious crystal table lamp. With high chrome shine accents, this contemporary style is topped with an crisp white semi-bell shade. Visually intriguing, this crystal accent table lamp is full of radiance. Cast a warm glow with the reflective polished chrome finish and crystal round cube accents in a ladder, zig zag-inspired pattern on the body of the sleek silhouette. Clean up a room with the smooth lines from the metal silhouette and the bright, white linen fabric shade that will create a soft and pleasing glow.