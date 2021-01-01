Party Essentials 20 Count Soft Plastic Printed Party Cups, 16-Ounce, Halloween

Northwest Enterprises sturdy soft plastic 16-ounce Halloween party cups Each package contains 20 printed party cups ideal for a wide variety of cold beverages Classic barware styling; hand washable; reusable; disposable; easy clean-up; 12-ounce printed party cups are also available Ideal for catering, food service, picnics, weddings, buffets, family reunions and everyday use From dinnerware, cutlery and cups to serve ware, table covers and more, Northwest Enterprises has just the right party essentials available on Amazon, Weight: 0.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: NorthWest Enterprises