Cushion And Wrap Safely Using Colorful Rolls Of Packing Paper. Designed To Enhance The Packaging Experience, These Paper Rolls Are Available In A Variety Of Vibrant Colors And Easy To Work With. They Are Lightweight, Flexible, And Crisp To The Touch. Use Bulk Paper To Cushion And Wrap Fragile Items.premium Colored Packing Paper Is Heavy Duty 20# And Comes On An 18â X 1800 Paper Roll. Colors Are Bleed Resistant.this Product Is Recyclable And Made Of Fsc Certified Paper. By Choosing Fsc-Certified Products, You Are Supporting Responsible Management Of The World S Forests. - 20# Blush Colored Packing Paper Roll - 18 X 1800' - Tissue Paper by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.