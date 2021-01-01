20/40/60CM Body Sensing Small Night Light USB Charging Lamp LED Portable Strip Light for Bedroom Wardrobe Bookcase Stairs-Warm Light/White 20cm

Description: 20/40/60CM Body Sensing Small Night Light USB Charging Lamp LED Portable Strip Light for Bedroom Wardrobe Bookcase StairsFeatures: - Human Body SensoringThis is a human body induction night light. It is in the shape of a long strip. When a person enters the range it senses, it will automatically turn on the light. It will automatically shut down 15 seconds after the person leaves-Flexible & Light WeightThis LED night light is very flexible and light weight, occupies a small area, does not take up too much space. Easy to be placed on walls, bookshelves, stairs, etc- Easy to installNo screws are required, it can be directly attached to magnet for adsorption.