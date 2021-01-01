2 Tier Wood End Table Sofa Side Table With Storage Shelves, X Design Sidetable For Living Room Bedroom

Features: The side table is made of wood-plastic board, the material is in good condition, and it is strong and durable. This coffee table can be used to place books or some small household items. Double-layer design, there is enough storage space on the shelf. Such a small side table is very practical and can be used in many spaces of the house, such as the living room, bedroom, office, dormitory, bathroom, etc. It is very easy to assemble. There are slots, it's actually easy to snap them together, and extra screws are included at the end for added sturdiness.Specification: Product name: beside table Color: white Material: Wood plastic board Sheet thickness: 9mm Product size: 60x40x24cm/23.62x15.75x9.45in Packing size:66.5x26x6cm/26.18x10.24x2.36in Net weight: 2.15kg/4.73lbs Gross weight: 2.45kg/5.39lbs Bearing weight: 20kg/44lbsPackage Contents: 1x beside table 1x manual