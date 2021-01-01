2-Tier 58" TV Stand Entertainment Media Console Center-Walnut

This 58" TV stand is designed to upgrade your living space, which is suitable for your living room, bedroom, entryway and more.Made of premium engineered wood with wear-resistant melamine finish, this TV cabinet features great stability and durability, which can be used for a long time. The spacious desktop will fit up to 65" flat screen TVs and some decorations. 6 open shelves provide ample space to store your audio or video component equipment. What's more, the central shelf can be removed to hold an 18" electric fireplace. With clean lines and exquisite appearance, this media console will be a perfect addition to your home. Sit before the TV stand and enjoy your leisure time together with your family! Color: Gray