NINGBO TIANQI ELECTRONIC 2-Tier Silver Industrial Iron Bar Cart Tempered Glass Shelves with Wheels

This contemporary 2-tier trolley has a top shelf that is outfitted with a clear tempered glass shelf and a mirrored glass bottom shelf. The incorporation of 2-varying shelf types allows you to see every facet of this trolley through its top while its mirrored bottom reflects giving the illusion of a larger, grander space. The fully rotational wheels have a locking capability, allowing this versatile trolley to be quickly utilized in any space. Whether you're serving up the cocktail of the hour or hors d'oeuvres fresh out of the oven, this trolley will be the highlight of the night. Color: Silver.