Kitchen Details 2-Tier Shelf Chrome Over the Cabinet Organizer, Silver

Maximize you storage space with this Kitchen Details 2 Tier Over the Cabinet Storage Organizer. Perfect for holding kitchen items such as spices, accessories, or cleaning supplies. Keeps your cabinets neat and organized by simply hooking the organizer over your cabinet. No need to drill holes or hire a professional, no tools are required. The steel wire construction gives this item a sleek look to fit any kitchen decor. Can also be used in your bathroom cabinet to hold accessories. Color: Silver.