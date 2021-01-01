Seville Classics 2-Tier Heavy-Duty Mount Steel Wire Mesh Storage, Floating Wall Shelves

Includes 2 steel mesh shelves double-reinforced with thick steel wire frames and heavy-duty mounting hooks Easy installation on drywall with included anchors and screws; includes two steel wire mounting brackets Each shelf measures 36" W x 14" D and holds up 40 lbs. , evenly distributed Platinum epoxy coating provides a subtle finish that blends effortlessly with home décor and protects the shelves from corrosion in dry environments Store more in your garage, storage room, or at work in warehouses, stockrooms, and in display areas. Strong enough to hold video game consoles, streaming media players, and TV accessories