2 Split King Premium UltraSoft Fitted Bed Sheets 2Pack Adjustable Bed Split King 15quot Deep Pocket 4 Fitted Sheets 39quot x 80quot Split King Sand

DIMENSIONS AND CONTENTS: Contains 4 Twin XL Fitted Sheets: 39' x 80' x 15'. Expertly tailored fully elasticized fitted sheet with the durable elastic that goes all the way around the fitted sheet will snugly fit all mattresses 6'-15' deep! HOTEL LUXURY FEEL THE DIFFERENCE: So soft you will be falling asleep in no time. Zzz. Enjoy a deep sleep and rest better with this top quality and affordable bedding collection. Our 1800 Ultra-Soft Collection Bed Sheets are expertly crafted from double brushed microfiber yarns that have superior breathability and softness compared to Egyptian cotton. TOP QUALITY FABRIC & WORKMANSHIP: The skin is the largest organ of your body so treat yourself right with for your body. Hypo-allergenic, dust mite repellent, wrinkle resistant, fade resistant, and environmentally friendly. Top quality workmanship converges with our premium 1800 Ultra-Soft Collection fabric creating a beautiful sleep experience at an affordable price. EASY CA