Oster 2 Slice Wide Slot Toaster - Brushed Stainless Steel 2153501

The Oster 2-Slice Toaster with Extra-Wide Slots was designed to accommodate a wide variety of breads, bagels, and more. It features auto-adjust guides that adjust to the width of your bread for even toasting. This bread toaster has 3 different functions including Bagel, Reheat, and Frozen. The Bagel function automatically adjusts toasting time to ensure your bagels are toasted to perfection. Reheat lowers the slice back into the slots to reheat without re-toasting. Frozen lets you defrost your bread before toasting. Featuring 7 toast shade settings, your toast will always be the exact color you want it to be. The auto-adjust timer ensures your bread is toasted to perfection for customizable results. The toast lift lever helps you remove your toast once it’s done. A removable crumb tray makes cleanup easier than ever. With a sleek, brushed stainless steel design with black accents, this Oster toaster looks great on any counter.