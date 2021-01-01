Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster - Black & Stainless Steel - CPT-320TG

Advertisement
The cute and retro-modern Cuisinart 2-Slice Brushed Stainless Hybrid Electric Toaster has all the options you need - without taking up all your counter space. The compact design makes it a perfect fit for a small kitchen. And the stainless steel finish looks great with your other metal appliances. This toaster may be mini, but that doesn't mean it's basic: 2 adjustable slots for toasting bread, bagels, or frozen pastries; adjustable browning levels; defrost and reheat settings; a slide-out crumb tray; automatic shut-off; and an easy cancel option add big functionality. Equal parts classic and cool, Cuisinart's 900 watt Hybrid Toaster toasts to just the right color any day of the week. Brand Overview Savor the Good Life. Cuisinart’s Mission as a Brand is to develop and market, innovative, high-end kitchen products that enable consumers to quickly and easily provide their family with home cooked foods from a cup of coffee to an extravagant holiday meal.