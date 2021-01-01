From kalorik
Kalorik 2-Slice Retro Toaster, Black
Retro design meets modern functionality in this 1950’s-inspired toaster, guaranteed to add a classic touch of elegance to any kitchen. The Kalorik 2-Slice Retro Toaster features an adjustable browning slider with six shade settings to suit your preference. Extra wide toasting slots can fit bagels and thicker slices of bread. Easy one-touch functions include bagel, defrost and cancel. A removable crumb tray makes cleanup quick and easy, and keeps your countertop crumb-free. The compact design features cord storage in the base, so the toaster can fit neatly on your countertop. Part of the Kalorik Retro Line, the Kalorik 2-Slice Retro Toaster comes in vintage cream and retro black. Get the matching coffee maker and kettle to complete the look!