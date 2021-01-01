Cuisinart 2 Slice Classic Toaster - Stainless Steel - CPT-160P1

Modern technology and classic style come together in the Cuisinart 2-Slice Metal Classic Toaster to offer you the best of both worlds. The design borrows details from classic toasters but takes it up a notch with modern elements: 6 adjustable browning levels, defrost and reheat settings, a slide-out crumb tray, automatic shut-off capability and more. A stylish addition to both traditional or modern kitchens, this two-slice slot toaster will perfectly toast your bread, bagels and waffles - and look great doing it. Brand Overview Savor the Good Life. Cuisinart’s Mission as a Brand is to develop and market, innovative, high-end kitchen products that enable consumers to quickly and easily provide their family with home cooked foods from a cup of coffee to an extravagant holiday meal.