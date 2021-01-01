From hss
HSS 2-Shelf Wired Garment Rack with Casters, Metal, Silver
HSS Wire Shelving 2-Shelf Garment Rack is perfect for home, dorm and commercial use. Add to a studio apartment, dorm room or laundry room to hang additional clothing that won't fit in the closet. It assembles in minutes without tools and boasts strong welded wire construction. It comes with 2 hanging rods and 2 wire shelves. Space is maximized with 2 adjustable hanging rods, perfect for pants and shirts. The top and bottom shelf hold shoes, hats and accessories. For easy mobility, the unit rests on 4 casters (2 locking's). The total unit capacity is 300 lbs. when used with the casters.