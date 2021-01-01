From flash furniture
Flash Furniture 2 Pk. Peach Plastic Chair with Wooden Legs
Adding seating around the home has never been easier than with this versatile mid-modern century side chair. Bring new life to your dining table, reception area or office or accentuate your living room with a pair of these versatile accent chairs. Play around with various colors to complement various spaces around your home. These molded chairs feature a waterfall seat design to keep waiting guests and clients comfortable. The durable matte plastic molded chair and geometric wooden legs with metal bracing add an artistic appeal. Bring your office, waiting room, living room, sitting room or den into the new century with these side accent chairs. These lively plastic side chairs will have students coming into the library more often for study groups and classroom assignments.