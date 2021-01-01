From flash furniture
Flash Furniture 2 Pk. HERCULES Holloway Series Black LeatherSoft Retro Chair
Pack of 2: Lend a unique retro look to your reception area, office or living space with this versatile multi-use chair boasting soft and durable LeatherSoft upholstery. Everyone from your clients to your friends will love the look and feel of this chair Black LeatherSoft upholstery, LeatherSoft is leather and polyurethane for added Softness and Durability, back width: 15-22" CAL 117 fire retardant foam, large rectangular seat, floor protector plastic glides Mid Century style is suitable for multiple areas PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 21"W x 21"D x 30.5"H | Seat Size: 20.25"W x 19"D x 16"H | Back Size: 15.25"W x 15.5"H