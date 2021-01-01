From ebern designs
Ebern Designs 2 Pieces Outdoor Patio Pool PE Rattan Wicker Chair Wicker Sun Lounger, Adjustable Backrest Weather Resistant Durable For Outdoor ,Reside
Product Description:The PE rattan wicker chair brings out an incredible outdoor leisure area beside pool that you desired for long time, offer the excellent outdoor lounging experience. Spend time with your family members or friends around pool in sunny days, chat with each other and take a sun bath, enjoy the fun of swimming. Have a leisure time without calls and Emails. And you can read and listen to music laying on the rattan wicker chair. You can take this PE rattan wicker chair to beach as well, and then enjoy your holidays there.Our elegant PE rattan wicker chair has side mesh design with graceful curve, both classical and modern. The high-quality rattan plaited articles armrest allow you to experience the comfort of eliminating annoyances through fondling orderly arranged rattan articles. The adjustable backrest design can be set in six different slopes to meet needs from different users. You can set it 110 degree, and then read or chat with your friends freely. You can lean back in the rattan wicker chair to relax and admire the view if you set it 140 degree. You can lay down when you set the chair 180 degree to look at the blue sky and take a leisurely break.