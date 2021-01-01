GYMAX LLC 2-Piece Wood Patio Rocking Chair Set Round Table Solid Cushioned Sofa Garden Deck

Rock slowly and have a cup of red wine, there's nothing better than that moment. Forget fatigue of working days and make your whole body relaxed with this rocking chair set. Made of premium solid wood, the frame of the set is sturdy and will serve you for long time. Comes with a round table, it is convenient to place and take snacks and drinks. The backrest of rocking chair is slightly sloping to ensure the most comfortable sitting experience. Equipped with seat and back cushions, the rocking chair will provide long-lasting soft feelings. Plus, the cover of cushion can be removed with zipper for easy cleaning. With rustic and modern style, the chair and table is perfect to be placed in outdoor or indoor.