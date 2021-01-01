2-Piece Upholstered Sofa Couch, Modern Couch Set with 3 Seat Sofa and Loveseat Sofa, Home Furniture Set for Living Room and Bedroom, 2 Pieces (Black)

Introduction: 2 Pieces Living Room Furniture Set, Loveseat Sofa and 3-Seat Sofa Couches, Linen Fabric Upholstered Sofa Set, Black/Gray/Light Gray,three colors available to choose. Features: Upholstered with in soft linen fabric and cushions padded with thick foam for an elegant appearance and extra comfort Constructed with sturdy hardwood frame and inner cushion spring reinforcement for stability and durability Easily assembles with your family in under 20 minutes Sofa set includes: 1 x loveseat, 1 x 3-seat sofa Overall dimensions:72.4”W x 29”D x 33”H;53.7”W x 29”D x 33”HProduct description: Color: Black/Gray/Light Gray Thanks for shopping with us, your satisfaction is our most motivation.If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us. We will try our best to solve your problem. This sofa is the perfect cozy spot for a movie night, game night, or curl-up-with-a-great-book night. The cushions and pillows are upholstered in soft fabric and padded with thick foam, allowing you and guests to enjoy yourselves while watching TV on it comfortably. Features stable side armrests that act as both a support system and prevents small children from falling off. Add this perfect addition to your lovely home. Specifications: Sofa set includes: 1 x loveseat, 1 x 3-seat sofa Cover Material: fabric Color: Black/Gray/Light Gray Need simple assembly Notes: *Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. *Photo may slightly different from actual item in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display.